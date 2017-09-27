English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Sprint’s Ottendorfer hails 2.5GHz an “ongoing differentiator”

27 SEP 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Sprint has long touted its massive trove of 2.5GHz spectrum, but COO of Technology Gunther Ottendorfer claims the airwaves will be an “ongoing differentiator” as operators begin deploying 5G.

The comment came as Ottendorfer discussed the operator’s plans for upcoming deployments of massive MIMO technology. Sprint announced at Mobile World Congress Americas earlier it successfully completed a massive MIMO trial with Ericsson in US city Seattle using a 128-element antenna. Sprint CTO John Saw indicated separately the operator is aiming to deploy the technology in the second half of 2018.

According to Ottendorfer, these early deployments will be made possible by the combination of Sprint’s 2.5GHz spectrum and Time-Division Duplex (TD) network structure.

“Massive MIMO is a technology that is easier implemented for TD-LTE networks and high band,” he explained, adding: “High band is an advantage that will not go away because of the wavelength and the 2.5 [massive MIMO] antenna has normal size. If you do it in mid-band or low-band, the size of antenna grows and you end up with a refrigerator or a car, it becomes impractical in deploying it. That’s why I believe it’s an ongoing differentiator for us.”

Ottendorfer also shared that Sprint’s network function virtualisation (NFV) journey is well underway, and revealed the operator has partnered with Metaswitch and Mavenir on a number of deployments.

More on how Sprint believes NFV will change the playing field for operators can be found here.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Sprint pegs services, analytics as key to LPWA revenue

T-Mobile, Sprint resume “active” merger talks

Sprint undercuts AT&T with free iPhone 8 deal
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association