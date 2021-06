Special Report: NEC

29 JUN 2021

Ms. Mayuko Tatewaki, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Division, NEC Corporation, and Mr. Rahul Chandra, VP of Global 5G Business Development, NEC Corporation of America, discuss typical operator requests around 5G and open RAN, what opportunities the shift in these technologies presents, where they see NEC’s business developing globally, and their vision for a network industry of the future.