HomeLatest Stories

Skype’s Snapchat-like feature tanks

04 SEP 2018

Skype is revamping its app and scrapping Highlights, a feature similar to Snapchat’s popular Stories functionality, because it didn’t “resonate with a majority of users”.

Skype launched what it called its next generation app in June last year, stating it was rebuilding it from the group up. At the time it said the Highlights feature “lets you create a highlight reel of your day with photos and videos”.

However, a year later it is once again redoing the app because customers complained some of its core features were becoming “over complicated” and the company realised it “needed to take a step back and simplify”.

In a blog post, Peter Skillman, Microsoft’s director of design for Skype and Outlook, said the new app will focus on simplicity, with a more efficient user interface that is easy to navigate.

It appears Skype will be more wary of making drastic changes in the future and listen more closely to what users want.

Skillman said the company worked with customers, performed extensive testing across global markets, and is building prototypes to test new concepts.

Skype has also created a website so customers can vote on the features they want prioritised.

As TechCrunch pointed out, “Skype should embrace its classic status, and not feel the need to play catch-up with teen chat apps like Snapchat”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

