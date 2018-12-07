English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung to build 5G V2X test zone at K-City

07 DEC 2018

Samsung and the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) signed an agreement to jointly develop an open innovation lab at K-City, the country’s test bed for autonomous driving technology.

Under the agreement, the two organisations will create a network test zone for autonomous driving and connected cars, with Samsung building 4G, 5G and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) networks as well as related IT infrastructure at the site.

Byung Yoon Kwon, director of KOTSA, said the open environment is expected to serve as “a unique innovation lab for industry partners that will ultimately enable them to accelerate the availability of autonomous driving”.

He said the objective is to provide real-world autonomous driving experiences for people and businesses across various industries.

In addition to installing the network equipment, Samsung will build key IT infrastructure, such as mobile edge computing sites near base stations, to guarantee low latency to support instant communication between fast-moving vehicles.

KOTSA and SK Telecom, the largest mobile operator in South Korea, in February conducted trials at K-City using two self-driving vehicles which shared traffic information via the operator’s pre-standard 5G network.

The country’s three mobile operators on 1 December simultaneously turned on their 5G networks, launching what they claim are the world’s first commercial 5G services based on 3GPP standards.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Display tech leak could cost Samsung $5.8B

Southeast Asia smartphone market weakens in Q3

Samsung makes next move in AI
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Digital dominance in the desert

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association