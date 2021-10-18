 Redefining Mobile Connectivity - Mobile World Live
HomeLatest Stories

Redefining Mobile Connectivity

18 OCT 2021

In a 5G era, consumers expect a seamless connectivity experience whether they’re outside or in the home. Despite the challenges of Covid-19, expectations remain high as 5G commercialisation is well underway. Network service providers have a great opportunity to gain competitive advantage as technology continues to transform our world in ground-breaking ways; delivering high speeds, supporting huge bandwidth and reducing latency. As operators continue to scale their 5G networks and services, a key question remains; how and where can 5G reach its true potential?

Featured Speakers:

  • Andrew Walker, Senior MD, Communications & Media Global Industry Lead, Accenture (Moderator)
  • Caroline Chan, VP, Network and Edge Group General Manager, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel Corporation
  • James Kimery, VP, Product Management, Spirent Communications
  • Maryam Rofougaran, CEO, Movandi
  • Mo Katibeh, SVP, Network Infrastructure, AT&T
  • Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP, New Ventures & Innovation, NTT Global

