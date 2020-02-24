Red Hat Combines Continuous Community Innovation with Long-Life Enterprise Support in Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16

Massively-scalable cloud infrastructure solution helps organizations maximize emerging innovations like edge computing while retaining production support for up to five years without disruptive upgrades

PARTNER CONTENT: Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16, the latest version of its highly scalable and agile Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. More than 1,000 enhancements and new features will lay the foundation for enterprise and telco workloads from programmable IaaS for hybrid clouds, developer clouds and production clouds and cloud-native applications like network functions virtualization (NFV), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Built on the backbone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 is designed to help organizations deliver more innovation, more quickly and with fewer disruptions. The latest version of the platform adds a refined long-life support lifecycle, comprehensive feature consolidation and a new commitment to delivering continuous community innovation as enterprise-ready features via stream releases. The platform combines the OpenStack community releases of “Rocky”, “Stein” and “Train” along with the best of Red Hat OpenStack Platform versions 14 and 15.

With Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16, enterprises and telcos can more effectively transform their IT infrastructure into a more agile, efficient and innovative environment ready for the opportunities of a digital economy. Modular by design, the platform optimizes IT operations for existing traditional applications while serving as the foundation for cloud-native application development and deployment.

Maximized, product-stable innovation in a single long-life release

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 is designed to help organizations standardize and remain on a single version of the platform for up to five years. This enables IT teams to more confidently deploy traditional and cloud-native workloads on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, gaining the flexibility, scalability and innovation of the hybrid cloud with the assurances of long-term enterprise-class support from Red Hat.

With the new long-life cadence of Red Hat OpenStack Platform, customers can have access to features faster than ever, without having to wait for complete platform upgrades – blending an organization’s need for a consistent platform with the open source community’s speed of innovation. By building on a proven record of adding and backporting features to long-life releases, our customers can deliver innovation to their customers without compromise.

Integration with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

Red Hat OpenStack Platform, combined with Red Hat’s leadership in enterprise Linux, provides a consistent experience across services, support, consumption models and life-cycle management, empowering IT teams to deliver the latest innovations with minimized risk. In Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16, the platform’s life-cycle has been aligned with that of the underlying Red Hat Enterprise Linux operating system. With this alignment, the result is fewer platform updates which reduces the time spent testing and certifying applications – and simplifying day 2 operations.

Empowering customers and partners across industries

Hundreds of customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to power their hybrid and private clouds for a variety of deployments, including Rakuten Mobile Network; Public Health England; Turkcell; Massachusetts Open Cloud; O2 Slovakia; and Institute of Molecular Biotechnology.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform is also backed by a robust ecosystem of partners for enterprise businesses including Cisco, Dell, HPE, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lenovo, NetApp, Nuage, NVIDIA, among others.

Availability

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 16 will be available today via the Red Hat Customer Portal for Red Hat OpenStack Platform customers with active subscriptions.