Radar Partner Interview: Capgemini Invent

08 DEC 2021

A new report from GSMA Intelligence analysed how the telecom industry has a huge role to play in supporting national and regional ambitions on climate change. In this video feature, report sponsor Capgemini and author GSMA Intelligence discuss how telcos can play their part in these objectives and also how connectivity can actually help other industries decarbonise. Download the report here.