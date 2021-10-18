Powering the Next Generation of 5G

By the end of 2021, 5G networks will cover a fifth of the global population. An impressive number that shows the minimal impact Covid has had on 5G momentum where in some instances, it has resulted in operators speeding up their network rollouts. As growth continues, how can carriers ensure their networks, architecture and performance keep pace whilst remaining cost effective? Exploring the impact and role of Open-RAN, network slicing and mmWave technologies, this session will examine the benefits of a converged network platform to deliver the full range of 5G services.

