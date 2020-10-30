Partner Interview: Tata Communications - Mobile World Live

Partner Interview: Tata Communications

30 OCT 2020

Ankur Jain, Head, Cloud Communications – Product Organisation, gives his take on the benefits of Communications Platform as a Service technology and how Tata is engaged in this area.

Tata Communications is a digital ecosystem enabler that powers today’s fast-growing digital economy. With its solutions-orientated approach, proven managed service capabilities and cutting-edge infrastructure, the company enables the digital transformation of enterprises globally, including 300 of the Fortune 500 – powered by cloud, mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), collaboration, security, and network services.