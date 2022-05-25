Partner Interview: John Smee, Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s John Smee, SVP Engineering, discusses the evolution of 5G and how the company is positioned to drive development of the technology.
Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits
Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up
Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights
© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association
Do you want to hear about the latest developments in mobile technology?
Sign up to our free daily news bulletin