 Orange Poland extends network deal with Nokia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Orange Poland extends network deal with Nokia

07 JUN 2022

Orange Poland extended by ten years its existing mobile network contract with Nokia, which is a key mobile infrastructure supplier to the operator group in France and other European markets.

The Finnish vendor announced that the “improved” deal with the group’s Polish unit covers upgrades to the existing radio access network and new 5G services. Nokia noted that the contract now runs until 2036 and will cover 50 per cent of Orange’s network in northern Poland.

Notably, the vendor will help phase out Orange’s 3G network and support the reallocation of spectrum to its 4G network. Orange aims to phase out 2G and 3G networks across its footprint between 2025 and 2030.

Furthermore, Nokia is supplying equipment that will support C-Band spectrum between 3.4 GHz and 3.8 GHz, when it is made available in Poland. The planned sale of C-band spectrum in Poland has been postponed multiple times.

Orange Poland, like other countries within the Orange Group, is rolling out standalone (SA) 5G in partnership with Ericsson.

In February, Orange split contracts to supply 5G SA core networks in six of its European operations between Nokia and Ericsson, with the Swedish vendor winning four deals including Belgium Luxembourg, Poland and Spain, and the Finnish provider getting the nod in the operator’s home market of France.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Biden signs Secure Equipment Act

Nokia CTO confirms 3.5GHz 5G launches on the way

MWCA17 Keynote: Nokia
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association