MWCA17 Keynote: GSMA, Bharti Enterprises, Sprint

GSMA director general Mats Granryd, Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and CEO of Sprint Marcelo Claure presents in the session entitled Everything Policy.
Subscribe to our daily newsletter »
Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins
Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights
HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights
© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association