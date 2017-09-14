English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

AT&T Business boss: Mobile tech still in its infancy

13 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM GSMA MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS AMERICAS 2017: We are at the tip of the iceberg with driverless cars, smart cities and consumer experiences empowered by advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, according to Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Business.

However, that’s not to say huge advances have not already been made, as “nothing has traversed physical borders and social barriers like the mobile internet revolution”, he added.

Arroyo highlighted Mexico as an example, stating the country shows “how powerful technology can be in assisting the emergence of an economy”.

He explained that when AT&T arrived in the country in January 2015, Mexico was at the early stages of mobile internet adoption, accessing mobile internet with 2G.

Now, more than 85 per cent of the population has access to 3G and 4G networks, with smartphone penetration going up from 34 per cent to more than 75 per cent.

“This collective capability is resulting in the emergence of completely new business models in the country”, he said.

But there is much more left to do.

He quoted a World Bank study which found that “more people have access to phones than clean water and electricity, a reminder that there is so much work to be done. Everything we do can serve a higher purpose”, said Arroyo, adding that the mobile industry can help economies “unleash the potential” of 5G.

Telecoms without Borders, an organisation working to bridge the digital divide, is one particular example of mobile’s impact, with the initiative setting up emergency communication facilities in war and disaster zones in more than 70 countries.

Arroyo also trumpeted the importance of data. “Data is the ultimate renewable resource, the raw material of the mobile world”, because “we are in constant conversation with objects”.

With this, the industry can “drive real change when we can tap into this capability – this makes the internet a powerful tool for good”.

A use case he envisions involves giving farmers data on wind, temperature and humidity so they can better preserve resources and efficiently take care of crops.

Another example was a scenario whereby first respondents can be shown near real-time images of fires and crime situations.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

MWCA17 Keynote: PayPal

MWCA17 Keynote: Mozilla Foundation

MWCA17 Keynote: Qualcomm Technologies
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 1 highlights

HUAWEI CONNECT 2017: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association