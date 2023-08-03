MEIZU marks 20th anniversary with upgraded Flyme OS

PARTNER FEATURE: The consolidation of Meizu Technology, a well-known Chinese consumer electronics brand, with Xingji Technology created a new entity in 2022: XINGJI MEIZU Group led by Shen Ziyu as chairman and CEO.

The new company said it has “expounded the development concept of the mobile phone domain” to the outside world, aiming to deeply integrate consumer electronics technology into the electric vehicle industry, which has achieved rapid development in China.

The partnership supports its long-term goal of making the smartphone the central hub in a push for multi-device integration. The company plans to offer users immersive and fully integrated experiences across multiple devices and applications, Shen said. “Consumer electronics will continue evolving at a rapid pace with a trend towards multi-device integration, requiring better and more seamless interoperability across platforms and devices.”

In a statement, the company highlighted it aims to “explore new directions for the consumer electronics industry and open up new paradigms for the integrated development” across a range of sectors. Drawing on the competitive advantages of the two companies, XINGJI MEIZU outlined its commitment to developing “frontier technologies and industry planning”. The strategy is focused on full supply-chain innovation of consumer technology, covering intelligent electric vehicles, smartphones, XR technology, an inhouse-developed OS, satellite communications, wearable devices and smart-home tech.

Branding push

The Wuhan-headquartered company showcased its MEIZU 20 Series at MWC2023 Shanghai along with an intelligent car equipped with its newly-developed Flyme Auto smart cockpit operating system.

XINGJI MEIZU’s participation in the event was aimed at enhancing its brand image and its leadership position in the intelligent integration segment, said Shen.

Its 20th-anniversary release the MEIZU 20 Series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The three devices in the new series run on the Android 13-based Flyme 10.0 OS, which is supported by its new software language named Alive Design.

Its flagship device in the new series, the MEIZU 20 INFINITY, features a minimalist and futuristic design, enabled by “smooth integration of science, technology and art”, Shen Ziyu said. The company dubbed the innovative construction Infinite Design.

XINGJI MEIZU said the smartphone is one of the first have Titan glass on both the front and back, which significantly improves drop resistance and makes the handset more scratch-resistant.

The model is equipped with a 6.79-inch screen, a 4800mAh battery and a four-camera system with a main 50MP unit. It has 65W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, an Ultrasonic mTouch 2.0 in-display fingerprint reader, NFC and Wi-Fi 6.

Its Flyme operating system for smartphones was introduced more than a decade ago.

Before the consolidation with Xingji Technology Co., Ltd., Meizu Technology racked up 20 years of R&D experience in consumer electronics and developed operating systems for more than ten years. Its easy-to-use integrated software and hardware services are used by nearly 100 million users.

The company’s Android-based smart cockpit OS and infotainment system for cars is based on XINGJI MEIZU’s software architecture. The onboard operating system, unveiled at end-March, was first deployed by Lynk & Co, a Chinese brand owned by Geely Holding, in its 08 Model smart cars.

Flyme Auto comes with a built-in digital assistant and went thought its first live vehicle experience in Zhuhai in June.

Looking ahead

Shen said XINGJI MEIZU has successfully taken the first step toward the “cross-border integration” of the two industries. “In the future, we will continue to let mobile phones empower the intelligent construction of cars, and let smartphones and smart cars go hand-in-hand in the market.”