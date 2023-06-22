Lynk claims first sat-to-phone service with PNCC

After several delays Lynk Global notched a commercial launch of its satellite-to-phone service with Palau National Communications Corporation (PNCC), marking its first deployment with a mobile operator.

Palau is an island country in Oceania, in the western Pacific. The republic consists of approximately 340 islands and connects the western chain of the Caroline Islands with parts of the Federated States of Micronesia. It has a total area of 466 square kilometers.

According to GSMA Intelligence, PNCC is the region’s incumbent mobile operator with 24,000 connections (the majority of which are based on 3G technology). It’s almost a monopoly; PT Waves (Palau Telecoms) has only 598 connections as of end Q1 2023.

Lynk Global CEO Charles Miller stated his company’s initial satellite-to-phone offering will start as a beta service offering “periodic SMS texts” in the southwest islands of the Republic of Palau. From there it will be extended across the country’s islands to include remote areas and Palau’s maritime economic zone offering “ubiquitous connectivity.”

It will also provide back-up capabilities in the event that natural disasters impact ground services.

The company stated it anticipates additional commercial service launches with other operators over the course of 2023. It claims contracts with 30 mobile operators across 40 countries.

Miller told Mobile World Live large areas of Palau have “zero G” (no coverage) and that periodic messaging there is viewed as a game changer. The service is provisioned by the three satellites the company currently has in orbit.

“PNCC is a great partner,” he stated. “They are in alignment with our crawl, walk, run strategy”.

The CEO said while the service started out with messaging, it will become a data service that will include support for VoIP.

Lynk Global patented technology in 2017 and started commercial testing in space in 2019. Its service is designed to work on 2G, 4G and 5G technologies.

It is competing with the likes of AST SpaceMobile (yet to commercially launch) in the direct-to-phone satellite space.