 Liberty Global’s new mobile MD takes up reins - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Liberty Global’s new mobile MD takes up reins

09 JUN 2022

Liberty Global officially announced the appointment of a former Vodafone executive to oversee the development of its mobile and cloud strategy, as part of the group’s efforts to build fixed-mobile convergence businesses in Europe.

Madalina Suceveanu has taken on the newly created role of managing director for mobile and cloud technology, reporting to Liberty Global chief technology officer Enrique Rodriguez. In a statement, the group said Suceveanu will be responsible for developing its technology strategy and its investments in mobile and cloud technologies.

Suceveanu (pictured) has in fact been in the role since April, but is making her first public appearance as a Liberty Global executive on Thursday at the European Women in Technology event in Amsterdam.

Liberty Global stated that the creation of the role “aligns with” its fixed mobile convergence strategy, pointing to recent combinations of fixed and mobile network assets such as the merger of Virgin Media and O2 in the UK and the acquisition of Sunrise in Switzerland.

The group also owns Telenet and Base in Belgium, as well as 50 per cent of VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. Furthermore, Liberty Global Ventures has invested in mobile and cloud businesses, including Pax8, Aviatrix and Lacework.

Suceveanu previously held the role of chief networks officer at Vodafone Germany on an interim basis. She has also acted as CTO for Vodafone in Turkey, Egypt, and Ireland. Prior to joining Vodafone, she worked for Orange Romania for over 16 years.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

MNOs call for slack to afford 5G capex

Liberty Global CEO rules out Vodafone Dutch JV repeat

Liberty chair Malone hints at T-Mobile US acquisition
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association