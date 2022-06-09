Liberty Global’s new mobile MD takes up reins

Liberty Global officially announced the appointment of a former Vodafone executive to oversee the development of its mobile and cloud strategy, as part of the group’s efforts to build fixed-mobile convergence businesses in Europe.

Madalina Suceveanu has taken on the newly created role of managing director for mobile and cloud technology, reporting to Liberty Global chief technology officer Enrique Rodriguez. In a statement, the group said Suceveanu will be responsible for developing its technology strategy and its investments in mobile and cloud technologies.

Suceveanu (pictured) has in fact been in the role since April, but is making her first public appearance as a Liberty Global executive on Thursday at the European Women in Technology event in Amsterdam.

Liberty Global stated that the creation of the role “aligns with” its fixed mobile convergence strategy, pointing to recent combinations of fixed and mobile network assets such as the merger of Virgin Media and O2 in the UK and the acquisition of Sunrise in Switzerland.

The group also owns Telenet and Base in Belgium, as well as 50 per cent of VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands. Furthermore, Liberty Global Ventures has invested in mobile and cloud businesses, including Pax8, Aviatrix and Lacework.

Suceveanu previously held the role of chief networks officer at Vodafone Germany on an interim basis. She has also acted as CTO for Vodafone in Turkey, Egypt, and Ireland. Prior to joining Vodafone, she worked for Orange Romania for over 16 years.