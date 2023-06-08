iConnect ONE: the Key for Global Connectivity

PARTNER CONTENT: As the world rapidly digitises, carriers and businesses are recognising the need to explore new markets and services. To meet these demands, China Mobile International (CMI) has introduced iConnect ONE, a customised service model aimed at empowering players in the increasingly digitalised world. With the advent of technologies such as 5G and IoT, opportunities for connected vehicles, logistics, smart cities, financial services and more are increasingly international in scope.

In the face of these global opportunities, carriers may struggle to rapidly expand their international reach, particularly those in emerging markets. Therefore, by partnering with global service providers, carriers can equip themselves with the resources to expand their service portfolio and maximise their reach, capturing the opportunities for both international and local growth.

As one of the leading global players, CMI’s iConnect ONE model offers a powerful solution for carriers looking to expand their services globally. With CMI’s extensive network infrastructure already covering more than 80 countries and regions, CMI is well-positioned to provide cross-region connectivity and global deployment support for carriers looking to scale up. By leveraging our experience and resources, carriers can accelerate their digital transformation journey and tap into the enormous potential offered by the digital revolution. CMI recognises their needs and can enable them to seize global opportunities and address diversified customer needs.

One-stop-shop for holistic services

CMI’s iConnect ONE – Omni Network Enablement is designed to drive the development of global data connectivity services, building on the success of its existing iConnect brand launched in 2018. With a focus on service integration and customisation to meet evolving market demands, iConnect ONE offers a one-stop-shop for holistic services that can help carriers in Asia expand their reach and capture new revenue streams.

By partnering with CMI, carriers can benefit from a comprehensive suite of services, including global data connectivity, cloud and data centre services, and internet of things (IoT) solutions. This level of service integration and customisation can help carriers save on costs and monetise their services more efficiently.

As the industry continues to evolve, CMI is committed to driving innovation and delivering value for its customers. With iConnect ONE, CMI is empowering carriers to seize new business opportunities and achieve their growth objectives in a continuously evolving digital landscape.

Omni Network Enablement to stay ahead of the curve

With the launch of iConnect ONE, CMI offers a comprehensive suite of services under four key categories: roaming services, connectivity services, 5G and IoT services, and empowerment services. This omni-network enablement solution is designed to help carriers expand their reach, monetise their services and stay competitive in a rapidly changing industry.

Roaming services offered by iConnect ONE facilitate customer rollouts of interconnect and roaming services to help manage data consumption and roaming clearing services. This allows carriers to expand their international reach and better serve their customers in new markets.

iConnect ONE’s connectivity services provide low-latency connections and flexible bandwidth options, allowing carriers to customise their services and meet the unique needs of their customers. With this level of service personalisation, carriers can maximise their revenue streams and differentiate themselves from competitors.

5G and IoT services offered by iConnect ONE enable carriers to take advantage of the exciting opportunities presented by these emerging technologies. This includes technical support, consultancy services and platform-as-a-service to help carriers build up their local network and offer innovative services to their customers. CMI’s 5G private network services and applications can further enable carrier partners to better serve their end-users and meet different market needs across industries.

Empowerment services offered by iConnect ONE maximise carriers’ chances to swiftly harness emerging business opportunities and better monetise their resources. This includes messaging, VoIP and content platforms, as well as value-added services that enable providers to meet complex and fast-changing needs in the digital era. By future-proofing their existing services and providing scope for real innovation, carriers can stay ahead of the competition and maximise their revenue potential.

Agile consulting platform for daily operation and management

To provide an agile and transparent consulting platform for customers, iConnect ONE includes the iConnect Customer Portal. This portal allows users to access traffic reports, invoices, and business insights and statistics, helping them to manage their daily operations in a more efficient way.

By outsourcing operations to iConnect ONE, carriers can lower costs, complement and differentiate their offerings with value-added services, and gain access to professional consultancy services that can aid in finding effective ways forward for their business. This level of support enables carriers to focus on their core competencies while still offering a comprehensive suite of services to their customers.

Extensive global network to back you up

CMI’s extensive global reach, with more than 230 points-of-presence across all regions and investments in 15 submarine cables and 23 terrestrial cables, underpins the operator’s ability to provide a multitude of capabilities enabled by iConnect ONE. This allows customers to maximise the value from their services and seize global business opportunities.

CMI’s parent company, China Mobile, is the world’s largest operator by mobile user base, numbering almost a billion subscribers in a very fast-growing part of the globe. The company is also at the forefront of 5G adoption, counting 614 million subscribers to the technology in China by the end of 2022, after gaining more than a third of those users last year alone. With more than 18,000 agreements for commercial 5G projects across multiple sectors, China Mobile is well-positioned to lead the charge in the digital transformation of the industry.

Leveraging CMI’s extensive global networks and experience, iConnect ONE enables carriers to expand their networks with ease and access a whole range of services they need through a single connection site. With CMI’s five self-owned data centres in key locations such as Hong Kong and Singapore, carriers can benefit from low-latency connections and flexible bandwidth options, allowing them to customise their services to meet the unique needs of their customers.

As healthy competition remains key to the development of the global wholesale market, collaboration and partnerships are becoming increasingly important to create opportunities for all. In the carrier world, where everyone is trying to adopt a digital ecosystem, CMI’s model of integrating a full range of services with a wide international reach offers a compelling solution.

CMI is committed to fostering innovation and delivering value for its customers as the industry evolves, allowing them to remain competitive and meet their growth objectives in a fast-changing digital market.