HomeLatest Stories

Huawei courts European decision makers over 5G

20 NOV 2019

Huawei’s EU head of strategy and policy Hui Cao backed Europe as the world’s natural 5G leader, hours after a top US official urged countries to take heed of threats outlined in the recently published European Commission 5G risk assessment report.

Speaking at the Huawei-arranged Brussels 5G Assembly, Cao reiterated the company’s willingness to work with authorities on the continent to verify its equipment, while highlighting the potential of Europe as a leading player in 5G.

He said Europe must be a “leader, not a follower on the road to a digital future,” noting the continent had “the most advanced operators and a world–leading industrial base” offering the potential to “shape the world’s 5G landscape”.

During his speech, Cao also noted there was a need for: “recognition of the global supply chain connecting all vendors that exists. In other words: let’s acknowledge the fact that all vendors’ equipment contains parts made in China. This is why Huawei advocates the rapid adoption of measures that address the challenges of cyber-security and to put governments’ and consumers’ minds at ease.”

US warning
The event came hours after US secretary of state Mike Pompeo released a statement calling for governments to take note of threats outlined in the European Commission’s risk assessment on 5G networks released last month.

“People should be able to trust that 5G equipment and software companies will not threaten their security, privacy, IP, or human rights,” Pompeo said. “For nations looking to build out their 5G networks, the European Commission risk assessment named these threats. Now it’s time to keep them safe.”

As it currently stands, the EC has outlined broad recommendations related to security of 5G networks with individual countries still responsible for decisions on whether to ban specific vendors.

Chris Donkin

