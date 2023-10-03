PRESS RELEASE: Huawei supported Brazil’s leading telecommunications operator, to successfully complete the commercial use of the RuralLink solution. This solution utilizes a “1 RRU + 1 antenna” to form three LTE sectors, simplifying site deployment with the aim of improving wireless network coverage in rural areas and providing broader internet access.

Brazil, one of the largest countries in Latin America, has vast rural areas. Achieving wireless network coverage in these rural areas has been a challenge due to geographical constraints, outdated infrastructure, and dispersed population. With the increasing penetration rate of LTE users and growing data demands, the digital divide has widened, hindering the development of farmers and rural communities. Operators hope to quickly build sites with proper capacity through innovative solutions to improve network coverage and internet access in rural areas.

To address this issue, the operator has adopted Huawei’s innovative RuralLink ultra-simplified site solution to provide fast, reliable, and convenient wireless network connectivity in rural areas. RuralLink utilizes innovative three-sector shaping technology, requiring only one antenna and one RRU to form three sectors. Compared to traditional three-sector macro site solutions, this solution reduces 60% of devices on the tower, 50% of power consumption, and 50% of supporting devices, resulting in a 60% cost saving from end to end. Additionally, the simplified architecture enables faster TTM (time to market) and allows one person to complete site deployment and activation in one day, achieving good signal coverage within a range of 3.5 km.

Huawei has been innovating with operators to leverage the technological innovation advantages, in order to help operators expand their development space and achieve digital inclusion. For residents in rural areas of Brazil, the inclusive rural network solution is undoubtedly a significant milestone, contributing to Brazil’s digitalization process and fulfilling the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of “leaving no one behind”.