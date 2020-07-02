GTI unveils joint initiative to realize 5G global device - Mobile World Live

PRESS RELEASE: Backed by statements from China Mobile, Bharti Airtel, Softbank, Sprint(now T-Mobile US) and 23 operators and vendors, GTI announced its 5G Global Device Initiative at the GTI Summit 2020 Online Edition, to promote 5G devices supporting multi-mode and multi-band to realize global roaming and economy of scale.

To further support the massive rollout of 5G services with various deployment modes and frequency bands, the industry requires the development and availability of global devices at scale. The 5G Global Device Initiative sets clear goals and action plans to propel the maturity of the 5G device ranging from smartphones to CPEs, MiFi and more through concerted efforts aligned with global operators and vendors.

The advocates show support and commitment in the form of video endorsements which underscore the motives and requirements from operators, and the broad support from the industry.

Please see http://www.gtigroup.org/news/gti/2020-07-01/15231.html

Content of the initiative:

Objective:

To jointly promote the maturity and commercialization of the GTI 5G global device supporting multiple modes (SA/NSA) and multiple bands (Incl. n28/n40/n41/n77/n78/n79), and 5G RCS for scalable development and global roaming of 5G.

– Releasing 5G global device prototype in June and commercial device by the end of 2020

– Realizing scalable development of 5G global device in 2021

To support more Sub-6GHz and mmWave bands according to future requirements

Actions:

Operators will collaborate with industrial partners of devices, chipsets and test vendors to work on the following tasks:

– Defining requirements of modes, bands and roaming for 5G global device

– Completing and releasing 5G global device technical specification

– Conducting R&D on 5G global device

– Ensuring functionality and performance of 5G global device with GTI certification

With the themed of ‘The 5G For All’, GTI Summit 2020 Online Edition gathered top-level speakers form ITU, GSMA, NTT DOCOMO, China Mobile, KT, Ericson, Huawei, Qualcomm, Nokia, ZTE, ZhenHua Heavy Industries, Amazon and CloudMinds to share their visions and strategic goals, achievements made, challenges facing and actions to take, for unleashing the full potential of 5G in the times of COVID-19 and beyond. (watch replay via: http://gtigroup.org/events/sum/2020-06-03/15138.html)

About GTI:

Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI), founded in 2011, has been dedicated to constructing a robust ecosystem of TD-LTE, speeding up the commercialization of TD-LTE and promoting the convergence of LTE TDD and FDD. As 4G evolves to 5G, GTI 2.0 was officially launched at the GTI Summit 2016 during the Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, aiming not only to further promote the evolution of TD-LTE and its global deployment, but also fostering a cross-industry innovative and a synergistic 5G ecosystem.