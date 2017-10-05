Global MBB Forum to outline mobile’s role in reshaping the world

PARTNER CONTENT: The 8th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), hosted by Huawei with industry partners GSMA and GTI, will put the focus on how mobile – fuelled by developments in 5G and 4.5G, artificial intelligence (AI), connected cars, robotics and the internet of things – is reshaping the world as we know it.

The annual event, held this year on the 15th – 16th November in London, will see more than 900 attendees descend upon the ExCel centre and pack a 2000 square metre exhibition showfloor, as well as learn from the strongest ever lineup of C-level speakers and thought-leaders at the conference.

This year’s keynote topics include a look into 5G commercialisation and 4.5G evolution towards 5G, with senior executives from Huawei, BT, Telefonica, Vodafone Group, Ford, Viacom and P&G Europe set to feature.

The event, more so than ever, will bring together mobile network operators, vertical industry leaders and broader MBB ecosystem players to inspire thoughtful discussion, encourage valuable interaction and enable all parties to discover new ways to achieve sustainable growth.

Building on MBBF success

This year’s show comes back to London after it was first held in the city in 2013, and follows on from the success of last year’s event in Tokyo, as well as previous forums hosted in Oslo, Berlin, Vancouver, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The past seven forums have witnessed the launch of ground-breaking technology. Last year, for example, featured the world’s first MIMO network, and the unveiling of Wireless X Labs, a new research platform designed to explore use cases for mobile applications, drive innovation and promote an open industry ecosystem.

This year in London will be no different, as Huawei and its vertical and industry partners get set to display the full potential of mobile technology.

In particular, the focus will turn to how innovative developments in 5G, 4.5G, AI, IoT, robotics and drones are leading to the digitisation of a diverse range of industries.

Attendees will be able to experience several live demos of such technologies, with 5G providing the network connectivity in many cases.

Drones will feature heavily, with an example of cross-country drone control between China and the UK, instant HD image transmission examples and a look into breakthrough features such as facial recognition and thermography.

24/7 wireless charging will also be showcased, which is becoming more of a necessity to ensure constant accessibility.

In addition, MBBF will this year provide an insight into this year’s host country, the UK, and its own connected future. Cloudified augmented reality and VR, smart homes, smart manufacturing, smart cities, and the potential use cases from connected drones in the country will take centre stage.

Gordon Luo, CEO of Huawei UK, said the UK “has a strong digital ecosystem, with an excellent track record in generated investment and promoting the tech sector”.

“There’s no better place for Huawei to bring together the best and brightest – from all over the world to share insights on how our industry will develop and enhance the global economy.”

Advancements of NB-IoT and the ongoing development of mobile networks to provide ubiquitous connectivity will also prove a major theme at the event.

Digitalisation through robotics, AI

To truly underline this year’s MBBF theme – Mobile reshapes the world – the industry does not need to look too far beyond the role that both AI and future mobile networks are set to have in developing the smart society.

AI and mobile networks, have, are and will continue to revolutionise the world, and as the curtain raises on 5G, the two are bound to intersect and converge with each other in this golden era for technology.

To that end, MBBF will also highlight how ubiquitous connectivity will enable service robots, with a particular focus on the benefits AI technology and a 5G network will have for the visually impaired.

A live demo, through the work of Wireless X Labs, will show attendees how a guidance helmet – equipped with machine vision for traffic light recognition, obstacle identification and cash and face recognition – can help the visually impaired navigate through the physical world.

For an even more immersive experience, attendees visiting the exhibition will be able to take part in remote driving (on roads 100 kilometres away), play soccer in a fully interactive virtual setting, and even engage in several combat scenarios provided by AR/VR mobile video gaming.

Attendees will also be able to see the benefits of NB-IoT first hand, with a demonstration on the advantages of adding the LPWA technology to Ofo bicycles. Ofo is the world’s largest bicycle sharing scheme and launched in London in September.

Peter Zhou, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, said the event this year will see “a big focus on 5G commercialisation, and how the super 5G-connected world is becoming a reality”.

“Mobile will reshape the world by bringing together new networks, new platforms and new ways of doing business,” he said. “It is a new 5G and digital era for the ICT and for all industries worldwide. Everything will be enabled and accelerated by mobile.”

Visit the event website to gain first-hand information on this year's ground-breaking event.