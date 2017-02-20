Global 5G Test Summit pushes end-to-end unified ecosystem

PARTNER FEATURE: The Global 5G Test Summit, to be held on 28 February from 14:00 to 16:30 at Mobile World Congress 2017, is organized to promote the development of a unified, global 5G standard, a unified end-to-end ecosystem and a thriving 5G market.

The Summit, supported by industry organisations ITU, GSMA, 3GPP, NGMN, GTI, will bring together industry leaders and experts from global operators, telecoms organisations and vendors from the mobile industry. They aim to jointly promote the development of 5G and give clear guidance to the rapidly emerging 5G segment, while at the same time promoting investment in 5G development and inspiring innovations in key 5G technology.

The event will highlight global operators’ development strategies and plans on 5G testing and trials. Leading firms from around the world will discuss their latest progress and findings on key 5G technologies as well as tests and trials. Major industry players will also release a joint 5G test/trial declaration to promote a unified standard and accelerate the maturity of the 5G industry towards commercial deployment.

The 5G Test Summit will explore how participants will start early trials and interoperability testing. Participating companies will examine how to better promote the 5G unified standard through 5G testing, explore how to strengthen cooperation between all the different companies involved in enabling 5G, and address how the technical and ecosystem challenges will be overcome as 5G matures into commercial offerings.

Participating mobile operators include AT&T, China Mobile, NTT DOCOMO and Vodafone, with vendors such as Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm joining the event.

Register for the Global 5G Test Summit at Mobile World Congress at:

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/session/global-5g-test-summit/

