English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeLatest Stories

Global 5G Test Summit pushes end-to-end unified ecosystem

20 FEB 2017

PARTNER FEATURE: The Global 5G Test Summit, to be held on 28 February from 14:00 to 16:30 at Mobile World Congress 2017, is organized to promote the development of a unified, global 5G standard, a unified end-to-end ecosystem and a thriving 5G market.

The Summit, supported by industry organisations ITU, GSMA, 3GPP, NGMN, GTI, will bring together industry leaders and experts from global operators, telecoms organisations and vendors from the mobile industry. They aim to jointly promote the development of 5G and give clear guidance to the rapidly emerging 5G segment, while at the same time promoting investment in 5G development and inspiring innovations in key 5G technology.

The event will highlight global operators’ development strategies and plans on 5G testing and trials. Leading firms from around the world will discuss their latest progress and findings on key 5G technologies as well as tests and trials. Major industry players will also release a joint 5G test/trial declaration to promote a unified standard and accelerate the maturity of the 5G industry towards commercial deployment.

The 5G Test Summit will explore how participants will start early trials and interoperability testing. Participating companies will examine how to better promote the 5G unified standard through 5G testing, explore how to strengthen cooperation between all the different companies involved in enabling 5G, and address how the technical and ecosystem challenges will be overcome as 5G matures into commercial offerings.

Participating mobile operators include AT&T, China Mobile, NTT DOCOMO and Vodafone, with vendors such as Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia, Qualcomm joining the event.

Register for the Global 5G Test Summit at Mobile World Congress at:

https://www.mobileworldcongress.com/session/global-5g-test-summit/

Supported by Global 5G Test Summit

Author

Guest

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association