 Germany presses for higher 5G taxes – Mobile World Live
HomeLatest Stories

Germany presses for higher 5G taxes

04 OCT 2019

The German Federal Ministry of Finance is looking to impose higher taxes for companies using their own 5G frequencies in factories, Handelsblatt reported, a move which could increase fears about stagnation of the technology in the market.

The authority is reportedly pushing for a quintuple increase of the current fees.

At the same time, the Federal Network Agency in Germany had reportedly claimed that companies would have to pay relatively low fees, depending on the size of the area where 5G masts would be installed.

At the 5Germany Telekom conference last week Germany’s Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said the Federal Network Agency will soon publish the necessary procedure for providing big German companies with 5G masts. He added that the project is being coordinated between the departments.

Such a move by the financial authority in Germany would induce significant challenges in a market that has been repeatedly criticised by operators for the higher price of the 5G spectrum and the lengthy process of the auction of suitable frequencies which was concluded in June.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

