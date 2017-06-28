Germany identifies 5G spectrum ahead of auction

Germany’s communications regulator Bundesnetzagentur published a framework identifying spectrum in the 2GHz and 3.4GHz to 3.7GHz bands that could potentially be used for 5G services.

It has asked companies to express interest in nationwide frequency allocations for these bands, and give feedback regarding the framework by 30 September.

Following that, the regulator will develop a spectrum plan and call for a multi-frequency auction next year.

Bundesnetzagentur sees 60MHz in the 2GHz range as useable, which will either be available in 2020 or 2025 depending on the current licences under which it is being used.

In the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz range, it said 400MHz could be used and most of it will become available in five years time.

The document also pointed out that some frequencies with 5G potential are being used for other purposes. The watchdog wants to work on an application procedure through which the bands could be reallocated, starting with the 26 GHz spectrum, which has been used for 5G trials by many firms worldwide.