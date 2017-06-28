English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeLatest Stories

Germany identifies 5G spectrum ahead of auction

28 JUN 2017

Germany’s communications regulator Bundesnetzagentur published a framework identifying spectrum in the 2GHz and 3.4GHz to 3.7GHz bands that could potentially be used for 5G services.

It has asked companies to express interest in nationwide frequency allocations for these bands, and give feedback regarding the framework by 30 September.

Following that, the regulator will develop a spectrum plan and call for a multi-frequency auction next year.

Bundesnetzagentur sees 60MHz in the 2GHz range as useable, which will either be available in 2020 or 2025 depending on the current licences under which it is being used.

In the 3.4GHz to 3.8GHz range, it said 400MHz could be used and most of it will become available in five years time.

The document also pointed out that some frequencies with 5G potential are being used for other purposes. The watchdog wants to work on an application procedure through which the bands could be reallocated, starting with the 26 GHz spectrum, which has been used for 5G trials by many firms worldwide.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Interview: ZTE leads 5G innovation

Q&A: ZTE CTO talks 5G at MWC Shanghai

Operator experts urge industry not to wait for 5G
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association