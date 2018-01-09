Ford announces partnerships to create “living streets”

LIVE FROM CES 2018, LAS VEGAS: Ford CEO Jim Hackett announced the automotive company is looking beyond just vehicles to connecting entire city transportation systems to transform the way people move.

During a keynote, Hackett unveiled a new partnership with Qualcomm to work on cellular vehicle to everything technology (C-V2X). The goal is to enable direct communication between cars and other vehicles on the road as well as things like connected bikes and smart infrastructure including signs, traffic lights and construction zones.

In a blog post, Ford executive director of connected vehicle services Don Butler added the technology will be based on today’s 4G standards, but will also be able to leverage 5G in the future.

Hackett said Ford is also working with Silicon Valley-based company Autonomic to develop a Transportation Mobility Cloud which can manage the flow of information across the connected transportation ecosystem.

In a separate blog post, Ford’s VP of mobility product solutions Rich Strader and Autonomic CEO Sunny Madra explained the platform will be able to process data from all elements of the ecosystem in real-time, enabling services including vehicle connectivity, location-based services, route mapping, alerts, payment processing, analytics and more. The platform will be open, but will offer a common foundation for core elements like performance and security, they said.

Hackett explained both partnerships are part of a broader vision to achieve “living streets” which can help reduce congestion and improve safety. By next year, Ford said every one of its vehicles in the US will be connected.

“The freedom of movement drives human progress,” Hackett said.

Finally, Ford announced it will work with Postmates on trials of on-demand delivery using autonomous vehicles. Those trials will explore the needs of both merchants and consumers at the delivery point, Ford said.