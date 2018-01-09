English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Ford announces partnerships to create “living streets”

09 JAN 2018

LIVE FROM CES 2018, LAS VEGAS: Ford CEO Jim Hackett announced the automotive company is looking beyond just vehicles to connecting entire city transportation systems to transform the way people move.

During a keynote, Hackett unveiled a new partnership with Qualcomm to work on cellular vehicle to everything technology (C-V2X). The goal is to enable direct communication between cars and other vehicles on the road as well as things like connected bikes and smart infrastructure including signs, traffic lights and construction zones.

In a blog post, Ford executive director of connected vehicle services Don Butler added the technology will be based on today’s 4G standards, but will also be able to leverage 5G in the future.

Hackett said Ford is also working with Silicon Valley-based company Autonomic to develop a Transportation Mobility Cloud which can manage the flow of information across the connected transportation ecosystem.

In a separate blog post, Ford’s VP of mobility product solutions Rich Strader and Autonomic CEO Sunny Madra explained the platform will be able to process data from all elements of the ecosystem in real-time, enabling services including vehicle connectivity, location-based services, route mapping, alerts, payment processing, analytics and more. The platform will be open, but will offer a common foundation for core elements like performance and security, they said.

Hackett explained both partnerships are part of a broader vision to achieve “living streets” which can help reduce congestion and improve safety. By next year, Ford said every one of its vehicles in the US will be connected.

“The freedom of movement drives human progress,” Hackett said.

Finally, Ford announced it will work with Postmates on trials of on-demand delivery using autonomous vehicles. Those trials will explore the needs of both merchants and consumers at the delivery point, Ford said.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Blog: 3 reasons a Qualcomm/Broadcom tie up is crazy

MWCA17 Keynote: Qualcomm Technologies

Unicom, Ericsson, Qualcomm claim LTE-M VoLTE first
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association