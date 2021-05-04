 Ericsson launches 5G-ready WFH solution
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Ericsson launches 5G-ready WFH solution

04 MAY 2021

Ericsson will partner with telecom distributor Telarus to market a 5G-ready virtual workspace solution to small and medium businesses in the US.

The new offering, called Ericsson Wireless Office, includes licensed apps, cloud storage, shared folders and 5G-ready communication tools.

The subscription service is meant to allow businesses to add workers quickly, without investing in new hardware, fiber, security software, or IT personnel. Customers also have the option to bring their own licensed apps to the service.

Subscription starts at around $100 per employee, per month.

Ericsson is expected to announce at least one US operator as a carrier partner for the service by the end of June and marks the latest effort by the infrastructure giant to diversify from its core network offering.

Distributor Telarus brings 4,000 technology consultants to the partnership. Telarus CEO Adam Edwards said that remote-work and hybrid-work models are becoming the “new norm”.

Ericsson estimates that roughly 6 million small and medium businesses could be potential customers for its new solution. The vendor said that roughly 40 per cent of the US workforce is employed by small and medium businesses, adding that companies can also use this technology to extend their applications to contractors, partners, and vendors.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Interview: Ericsson

Interview: Ericsson
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association