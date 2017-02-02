English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeLatest Stories

Critics hit out at EU wholesale data cap decision

02 FEB 2017
ss-ec1-eu-european-commission-europe

MVNOs and two of the largest operators in Finland lambasted the size of the wholesale data cap set to be imposed by the EU in June, arguing it offers unfair advantages to some operators.

Operators were responding to a European Commission (EC) announcement an agreement on the maximum wholesale roaming fees operators can charge each other for customers roaming within the EU had been reached.

Following the announcement, MVNO Europe – an association representing 13 virtual operators across the continent – released a statement arguing the caps were “much too high”. It said the policy unfairly discriminated against smaller providers and would lead to increased consumer prices.

It was not only MVNOs which felt the cap for data fees – set to begin at €7.70 per GB in June and gradually reduce to €2.50 per GB in 2022 – were set at an inappropriate level.

Finnish national newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reports operators Elisa and DNA believe the rate would unfairly disadvantage their companies, as the average Finnish tourist uses ten-times more data when roaming than an average tourist visiting the country – leaving them constantly in deficit.

In its statement, MVNO Europe VP Innocenzo Genna said: “European citizens expect the end of the roaming surcharges to happen without losing competitive tariffs and innovative offers: by contrast, with the present deal on wholesale caps, they will be heavily disappointed”.

The organisation added the “excessive wholesale roaming charges” would be detrimental to smaller providers and mean dominant mobile operators would drive the market.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association