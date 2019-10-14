 CommScope takes on Fractus antenna tech – Mobile World Live
HomeLatest Stories

CommScope takes on Fractus antenna tech

14 OCT 2019

CommScope agreed a technology transfer deal covering base station antennas with Spain-based Fractus, as part of a deal to settle a patent dispute.

Terms of the agreement involve Fractus transferring its entire portfolio of base station antenna patents to CommScope, and dropping a lawsuit filed in April accusing the US-based company of using its technology without a licence.

Hearings in the case began earlier this month.

The Marshall News Messenger, a local newspaper in Texas, reported Fractus sought as much as $500 million in damages. However, an expert hired by CommScope argued in court the figure should instead fall between $5.7 million and $22.4 million.

Farid Firouzbakht, SVP of RF products for CommScope’s Mobility Solutions, said in a statement the purchase would “enable us to offer new and innovative features that will provide significant value to our base station antenna customers”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

