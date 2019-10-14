CommScope takes on Fractus antenna tech

CommScope agreed a technology transfer deal covering base station antennas with Spain-based Fractus, as part of a deal to settle a patent dispute.

Terms of the agreement involve Fractus transferring its entire portfolio of base station antenna patents to CommScope, and dropping a lawsuit filed in April accusing the US-based company of using its technology without a licence.

Hearings in the case began earlier this month.

The Marshall News Messenger, a local newspaper in Texas, reported Fractus sought as much as $500 million in damages. However, an expert hired by CommScope argued in court the figure should instead fall between $5.7 million and $22.4 million.

Farid Firouzbakht, SVP of RF products for CommScope’s Mobility Solutions, said in a statement the purchase would “enable us to offer new and innovative features that will provide significant value to our base station antenna customers”.