Cisco’s Chambers plans moves in startup arena

Longtime Cisco executive John Chambers, who is planning to step down from his role as chairman later this year, said his next moves will be in the startup arena.

In a Twitter post, Chambers explained the next chapter in his life will focus on the “development of startup companies, nations, (and) a startup world driving innovation (and) job creation.”

Chambers expanded on this in an interview with Fox Business, in which he noted he’s “heavily involved” in work with drones and defensive drones and has interest in security, voice recognition and authentication technologies as well as new ad technologies that utilise social media.

On the latter point, Chambers used the example of a company like Nike being able to use information gleaned from a person’s social media accounts to send them contextual offers – such as a new pair of running shoes just before a planned marathon race.

“You’re going to see me move on startups that are, interesting enough, very balanced around the world,” Chambers told Fox Business anchor Liz Claman.

Chambers said he’s already got his eye on one startup in Austin, Texas; one in Atlanta, Georgia; a third in Illinois; and two others in New York.

More on Chambers’ career history and decision to step down can be found here.