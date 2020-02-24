 CalAmp Launches iOn Tag Service Extending Visibility and Tracking to Service-Critical Assets – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

CalAmp Launches iOn Tag Service Extending Visibility and Tracking to Service-Critical Assets

24 FEB 2020

PARTNER CONTENT: CalAmp, a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, announced commercial availability of iOn Tag visibility services that help fleet operators monitor and protect assets critical to service delivery. CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors affix to diagnostic test equipment and other valuable service tools to help ensure the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, enabling improved service, operational efficiency, and cost savings on equipment that may otherwise be lost or misplaced.

Fleet operators are often responsible for thousands of dollars’ worth of critical equipment and assets required to deliver their services to end customers. Most existing fleet management solutions don’t effectively track ancillary assets in relation to service vehicles causing costly service or project delays.

CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors can be affixed to any asset and activated through the iOn Tag visibility service powered by the CalAmp Telematics Cloud. If tools or other valuable assets are left behind, the system will identify the last known location and alert fleet managers and drivers to assist in a quick recovery. A flexible API interface allows fleet operators and telematics service providers (TSPs) to incorporate the iOn Tag visibility service, or other CalAmp micro-services such as CrashBoxx, directly into their custom applications.

“We discovered through our engagement with fleet managers and TSPs that their asset management pain points were not addressed cost-effectively with existing asset visibility solutions,” said Michael Burdiek, CEO for CalAmp. “Now with CalAmp iOn Tag service, fleet operators and TSPs can deploy custom solutions to more effectively manage a wider range of vehicles and assets with full visibility and edge intelligence, all at a lower cost than alternative, stand-alone cellular-based solutions.”

For more information on CalAmp’s fleet management and asset tracking services watch this short video.

Back

Author

Guest

Read more

Related

CalAmp iOn Vision Delivers Actionable Intelligence to Fleet Operators

Fortinet: Security in the era of 5G

Collaboration key to driving 5G into IoT
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association