CalAmp Launches iOn Tag Service Extending Visibility and Tracking to Service-Critical Assets

PARTNER CONTENT: CalAmp, a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, announced commercial availability of iOn™ Tag visibility services that help fleet operators monitor and protect assets critical to service delivery. CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors affix to diagnostic test equipment and other valuable service tools to help ensure the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, enabling improved service, operational efficiency, and cost savings on equipment that may otherwise be lost or misplaced.

Fleet operators are often responsible for thousands of dollars’ worth of critical equipment and assets required to deliver their services to end customers. Most existing fleet management solutions don’t effectively track ancillary assets in relation to service vehicles causing costly service or project delays.

CalAmp iOn Tag smart sensors can be affixed to any asset and activated through the iOn Tag visibility service powered by the CalAmp Telematics Cloud. If tools or other valuable assets are left behind, the system will identify the last known location and alert fleet managers and drivers to assist in a quick recovery. A flexible API interface allows fleet operators and telematics service providers (TSPs) to incorporate the iOn Tag visibility service, or other CalAmp micro-services such as CrashBoxx™, directly into their custom applications.

“We discovered through our engagement with fleet managers and TSPs that their asset management pain points were not addressed cost-effectively with existing asset visibility solutions,” said Michael Burdiek, CEO for CalAmp. “Now with CalAmp iOn Tag service, fleet operators and TSPs can deploy custom solutions to more effectively manage a wider range of vehicles and assets with full visibility and edge intelligence, all at a lower cost than alternative, stand-alone cellular-based solutions.”

