 Betacom targets enterprise with private 5G scheme - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Betacom targets enterprise with private 5G scheme

19 APR 2023

US-based private 5G network company Betacom took the wraps off a partnership programme involving companies including Google Cloud, Intel, Ingram Micro and Qualcomm which aims to spur Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Betacom’s set-up targets enterprises using CBRS GAA spectrum, with partners collaborating to design, validate and deploy private network offerings for a range of related use cases.

A total of 15 technology companies are signed up to the Betacom Private 5G Ecosystem, spanning industrial IoT and MEC players among others.

Michael Davies, VP of business partner strategy and 5G-as-a-service at Betacom, told Mobile World Live the company aims to provide a full end-to-end platform to enable operators to “provide cost-effective business services” to a majority of US-based enterprises.

He argued do-it-yourself private network services legacy vendors offer enterprises can be daunting and costly, and explained Betacom does not rely on public MNO infrastructure because CBRS “provides more than enough spectrum for our customers, and this allows them to own, secure and control their own data”.

“Importantly, they don’t pay a single dime in data usage fees”.

Betacom CEO Johan Bjorklund argued in a press release the partnership scheme is necessary to accelerate a transition to Industry 4.0.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

ZTE Slicing Store targets SMEs with private 5G services
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association