Betacom targets enterprise with private 5G scheme

US-based private 5G network company Betacom took the wraps off a partnership programme involving companies including Google Cloud, Intel, Ingram Micro and Qualcomm which aims to spur Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Betacom’s set-up targets enterprises using CBRS GAA spectrum, with partners collaborating to design, validate and deploy private network offerings for a range of related use cases.

A total of 15 technology companies are signed up to the Betacom Private 5G Ecosystem, spanning industrial IoT and MEC players among others.

Michael Davies, VP of business partner strategy and 5G-as-a-service at Betacom, told Mobile World Live the company aims to provide a full end-to-end platform to enable operators to “provide cost-effective business services” to a majority of US-based enterprises.

He argued do-it-yourself private network services legacy vendors offer enterprises can be daunting and costly, and explained Betacom does not rely on public MNO infrastructure because CBRS “provides more than enough spectrum for our customers, and this allows them to own, secure and control their own data”.

“Importantly, they don’t pay a single dime in data usage fees”.

Betacom CEO Johan Bjorklund argued in a press release the partnership scheme is necessary to accelerate a transition to Industry 4.0.