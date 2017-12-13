English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

AT&T’s AirGig could provide rural 5G backhaul

13 DEC 2017

AT&T’s SVP of access architecture Hank Kafka revealed the operator’s Project AirGig technology could provide 5G backhaul in areas of the country that are harder to reach with fibre.

Earlier this week, AT&T announced the start of Project AirGig trials in the US and abroad. The technology utilises a network of mmWave antennas installed on existing aerial power line infrastructure to deliver high-speed internet service.

Kafka described AirGig’s relationship to 5G as “synergistic” and explained to Mobile World Live AirGig’s close relationship to the electrical grid could help the operator extend 5G capabilities to more places.

“A lot depends on what type of services you’re delivering and where you’re delivering them. AirGig has the capability to work across [urban, suburban and rural environments], but I think that the most promising areas are in the suburban and rural environment where it can be harder to get fibre in place.”

Kafka declined to share what mmWave frequencies AT&T is exploring for AirGig deployments. However, he pointed out AT&T has secured or applied for 300 patents related to the technology, which he said will let the operator build a range of different configurations. “The configurations that make the most sense in different environments could well be different and use different frequencies,” Kafka noted.

“The trials going on are to understand how these different components work in different locations and conditions.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

AT&T chief rubbishes reports CNN will be sold

AT&T promises $1B spend bump if US tax reform passes

AT&T, FirstNet quizzed over deployment process
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association