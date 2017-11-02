AT&T, FirstNet quizzed over deployment process

US politicians grilled FirstNet and AT&T officials regarding progress deploying a new emergency services network, amid concerns over the choice, security and transparency of the rollout.

Marsha Blackburn, chair of the US House of Representatives’ subcommittee on communications and technology, reiterated choice should remain a “paramount principle” as states decide whether or not to opt-in to FirstNet’s build plans. However, her colleague Mike Doyle highlighted the risks associated with opting out of the network, deeming it likely an outside partner would fail to deliver a comparable solution.

The debate followed criticism over a lack of transparancy and clarity in FirstNet build plans.

Officials, politicians and competitors accuse FirstNet and AT&T of effectively pressuring states to opt-in to the network by withholding key information and details of potentially massive fees.

FirstNet denied the claims: it previously told Mobile World Live it provides states with the information they need “as requested”.

Interoperability

In letters submitted for the record, Competitive Carriers Association (CCA) CEO Steven Berry and Verizon VP of public safety policy Don Brittingham raised concerns about FirstNet and AT&T’s plan to develop devices based on proprietary standards and spectrum. Berry noted: “devices still are being manufactured and marketed for use on the FirstNet network that are compatible only with AT&T’s boutique Band Class 17, a subsection of the interoperable Band Class 12.”

While FirstNet is ultimately expected to use Band 14 spectrum, CEO Mike Poth indicated the system will be designed to enable first responders on rival systems to communicate with those on FirstNet. He noted FirstNet requires open standards for devices and apps, and said the company won’t pursue contractual agreements with other providers because interoperability is part of FirstNet’s mandate.

Cybersecurity

When pressed on cybersecurity measures, AT&T SVP Chris Sambar reported the operator plans to build a dedicated FirstNet core separate from its commercial network, but argued the network will be stronger without “forced interoperability” with outside cores.

“Part of the strength in that nationwide interoperable network is reducing what I call seams or vulnerabilities as much as possible. And when you try and have cores interoperating and forced interoperability between cores you introduce seams.”

Rural rollouts

Sambar told the subcommittee AT&T plans to use existing infrastructure from rural providers to plug potential coverage gaps.

However, Berry reported those efforts could be frustrated: “Lack of further information regarding spectrum pricing and any potential future fees or penalties on states or commercial partners threatens to curtail partnership opportunities, future revenue sources for FirstNet, and the competition necessary to ensure accountability that public safety users have the latest services and devices through the course of the 25-year contract,” he wrote.

So far, 28 of 56 eligible states and territories have opted-in to AT&T’s FirstNet plans. The remaining states have until 28 December 28 to submit their final decisions.