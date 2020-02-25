 Allot launches a Mobile Virtual Conference for Communication Providers to Replace Cancelled Mobile World Congress – Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Allot launches a Mobile Virtual Conference for Communication Providers to Replace Cancelled Mobile World Congress

25 FEB 2020

1st Ever Allot Mobile Virtual Conference Launching on Tuesday February 25th in response to Coronavirus-related cancellation of MWC

PARTNER CONTENT: Allot Ltd., today announced the launch of their Allot Mobile Virtual Conference (MVC), scheduled to be live on February 25, 26 and 27. The Allot MVC is an interactive 3D environment that showcases Allot solutions for mobile operators as a replacement to close the gap left by the cancelled Mobile World Congress.

The MVC is a multimodal experience presenting Allot products and solutions, executive sessions, product demonstrations showcased a demo tour, analyst and customer sessions, one-on-on meetings, and more all in an interactive 360° walkthrough experience.

Hundreds of participants from communication service providers (CSPs) have registered for the MVC so far. The event platform is also integrated with Marketo and Salesforce.com to form a comprehensive sales and marketing automation environment.

Among the many sessions and recorded videos available at the Allot Mobile Virtual Conference, we will share:

  • How to increase ARPU and NPS with a mass market network-based cybersecurity solution
  • Assuring optimal network performance and utilization through granular analytics and traffic control

“When MWC 2020 was canceled we decided to launch Allot MVC so that our customers and partners would not miss out on the opportunity to see the value we can bring them,” said Vered Zur, Vice President of Marketing at Allot.

Allot is a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers and enterprises. Their cybersecurity solutions are already used by 23 million subscribers worldwide, boasting up to 50% adoption rates among some of the company’s largest CSP customers. In addition to offering subscribers protection from cyberattacks, the Allot NetworkSecure solution also gives parents peace of mind with parental controls that offer configurable protection for their children when they use their devices.

Back

Author

Mobile World Live

Mobile World Live is the online service dedicated to providing the mobile industry with daily news coverage & analysis of the biggest global market developments.

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association