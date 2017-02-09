English
HomeLatest Stories

ALBtelecom, the biggest telecommunication operator in Albania is working to link the country with the Balkans and the world.

09 FEB 2017
logo-albtelecom-300x300-pixes

ADVERTORIAL: ALBtelecom – the biggest telecommunication operator in Albania and one of the oldest telecommunication companies in the Balkans, with experience of 105 years – intends to strengthen its cooperation with Balkan countries, utilising its unquestioned capabilities.

Technology is changing every day and the company is working hard to bring  state of the art telecommunication services to Albania and beyond.

In recent years the company has been working to link Albania with the Balkans and the world. A very distinctive example of this is the collaboration with the operators of Kosovo; Kosovar subscribers can communicate through ALBtelecom in Albania like they are in their country, without replacing SIM cards at the border. The same is true for ALBtelecom mobile subscribers in Kosovo.

Up to 2016 the roaming services were offered for 3G, but in 2017 ALBtelecom and Kosovo operators are working to offer roaming services that support 4G LTE.

In order to support the connection availability with Kosovo and internet access to the world, in 2016 ALBtelecom opened a second inter-country fiber path with Kosovo. This is intended to bring collaboration to regional countries too. It will continue to increase partnership and collaboration with foreign operators in the near future, via the connection capacity of ALBtelecom at the national backbone, doubling terrestrial international connection with all the neighbouring countries and in submarine cable.

Telecommunications is one of the most dynamic sectors worldwide and ALBtelecom is going to become a connecting bridge with regional countries and wider.

ALBtelecom is the only company in Albania offering fixed and mobile communication, broadband and 4G/LTE internet (and public Wi-Fi), IPTV and cloud services; the widest range of services. The company was established as the first state enterprise in 1912 (just after the Independence of Albania) and in 1992 was named ALBtelecom, after the separation from Albanian Post.

Guest

