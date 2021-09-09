AI: Creative Technology

A New era of responsible human-machine collaboration: what AI means to both enterprise and the future of our globe? How to separate the hype from the reality and what challenges are to be solved for AI successful implementation to business and social needs?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Back
- Alexander Khanin, VP, IoT & Industrial Automation, MTS
- Alexander Kraynov, Director, AI Development, Yandex
- David Yang, Founder & Board Director, ABBY
- George Held, Director, Digital Operator, VEON Group
- Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE Corporation