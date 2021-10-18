Accelerating the Adoption of Cloud

Carriers have an opportunity to revolutionise both business and networks with cloud. Key challenges in areas such as security and cost still need to be overcome when adopting cloud but the importance, if done right, can deliver huge benefits for the telco industry. The road to a hybrid or cloud-native world is crucial when put into context of how the connected industry is being reshaped, and this session will focus on sharing best practice and open communication between Telco’s and cloud-computing service providers.

Featured Speakers: