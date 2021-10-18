 Accelerating 5G Solutions Through Global Carrier Collaboration - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Accelerating 5G Solutions Through Global Carrier Collaboration

18 OCT 2021

5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) promise to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. The 5G Future Forum (5GFF) was established in 2020 by América Móvil, KT Corp., Rogers, Telstra, Verizon, and Vodafone to help advance that promise. 5GFF has worked to accelerate the adoption and development of a global and interoperable MEC ecosystem. This session will discuss how enterprises can benefit from MEC and how members are collaborating to develop an interoperable, global MEC ecosystem.

Featured Speakers:

  • Janine Grasso, VP, Business Development, Verizon (Moderator)
  • Luciano Ramos, SVP Network Development, Planning & Engineering, Rogers
  • John Nitti, SVP, Strategy, New Business, and Partner Development, Verizon
  • Srini Kalapala, VP, Technology and Supplier Strategy, Verizon
  • Sunay Tripathi, Director & Head of Product, Telco & Enterprise Edge, Google Cloud, Google

Back

Author

Alexis Cope

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association