Latest Stories

Samsung snaffling Snapdragon 835 supplies
Smartphone vendors are being hampered in their attempts to bring products to market powered by ...
Indian smartphone vendors trumped by Chinese rivals
Chinese vendors edged out domestic rivals to dominate India’s smartphone market in Q4 2016, research ...
Vertu unveils latest luxury smartphone Constellation
Boutique smartphone maker Vertu unveiled its latest smartphone, Constellation, which will reach the market next ...
ZTE admits Hawkeye crowdsourcing mistake
ZTE responded to the lukewarm reaction received by its Hawkeye crowdsourced device by acknowledging it ...
Paytm confident bank service will boost users to 500M
India-headquartered mobile wallet company Paytm believes the launch of its payments bank can drive the company ...
Vodafone debuts its first NB-IoT network
Vodafone Group launched its first commercial Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network, achieving the feat in Spain less than ...
Verizon content play hit by Yahoo delay, go90 layoffs
Verizon’s content and advertising strategy took a double hit, with news its planned Yahoo deal is likely to ...
Trump appoints net neutrality opponent as FCC leader
Ajit Pai (pictured) was named chairman of US regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with new ...
Digi posts weak Q4 earnings, gains market share
Malaysian mobile operator Digi reported a weak Q4 with profit and revenue both falling, but ...
Samsung Q4 profit climbs on record chip earnings
Samsung reported its operating profit in Q4 2016 increased 50 per cent year-on-year to KRW9.22 ...
Asia Briefs: China launches internet investment fund, Globe Telecom cuts annual capex 25% & more
China launches internet investment fund China launched a CNY100 billion ($14.5 billion) internet investment fund, ...
Talking Tom app maker acquired for $1B
Outfit7, maker of the ‘Talking Tom and Friends’ apps, was acquired by a consortium of investors ...
Sprint takes stake in Jay Z-backed music service Tidal
Sprint will acquire 33 per cent of music streaming service Tidal in a deal which will ...
Smartphone adoption in Asia tops 50%
Smartphone adoption across Asia continued to increase through 2016, with the penetration rate in the ...
China mobile payment usage up 31% in 2016
Almost 68 per cent of China’s mobile phone users used their handsets to make payments ...
Yahoo is being investigated by the US markets watchdog to conclude if it should have revealed ...
Qualcomm hits back at $1B Apple lawsuit
Qualcomm described a lawsuit filed by Apple as “baseless” following a dispute between the two ...
Millicom prepares Costa Rica entrance
Millicom is reportedly interested in the Republic of Costa Rica mobile market and plans to ...
Xiaomi global VP Barra steps down
Hugo Barra (pictured), Xiaomi’s global VP, resigned from the once fast-rising Chinese smartphone maker, which ...
Samsung Note 7 report blames battery design flaws
South Korea-headquartered vendor Samsung concluded design and manufacturing faults of batteries in its Galaxy Note ...