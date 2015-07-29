English
HomeLatest Stories

Latest Stories

Snapdragon

Samsung snaffling Snapdragon 835 supplies

Smartphone vendors are being hampered in their attempts to bring products to market powered by ...

Devices 24 Jan 2017
Xiaomi

Indian smartphone vendors trumped by Chinese rivals

Chinese vendors edged out domestic rivals to dominate India’s smartphone market in Q4 2016, research ...

Devices 24 Jan 2017
Vertu Cons

Vertu unveils latest luxury smartphone Constellation

Boutique smartphone maker Vertu unveiled its latest smartphone, Constellation, which will reach the market next ...

Devices 24 Jan 2017
zte-hawkeye_resized

ZTE admits Hawkeye crowdsourcing mistake

ZTE responded to the lukewarm reaction received by its Hawkeye crowdsourced device by acknowledging it ...

Devices 24 Jan 2017
ss-india-again

Paytm confident bank service will boost users to 500M

India-headquartered mobile wallet company Paytm believes the launch of its payments bank can drive the company ...

Money 24 Jan 2017
ss-vodafone-2

Vodafone debuts its first NB-IoT network

Vodafone Group launched its first commercial Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) network, achieving the feat in Spain less than ...

24 Jan 2017
ss-verizon-9

Verizon content play hit by Yahoo delay, go90 layoffs

Verizon’s content and advertising strategy took a double hit, with news its planned Yahoo deal is likely to ...

24 Jan 2017
ajit-pai

Trump appoints net neutrality opponent as FCC leader

Ajit Pai (pictured) was named chairman of US regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with new ...

Latest Stories 24 Jan 2017
digi_large logo

Digi posts weak Q4 earnings, gains market share

Malaysian mobile operator Digi reported a weak Q4 with profit and revenue both falling, but ...

Asia 24 Jan 2017
ss-samsung-9

Samsung Q4 profit climbs on record chip earnings

Samsung reported its operating profit in Q4 2016 increased 50 per cent year-on-year to KRW9.22 ...

Asia 24 Jan 2017
asia

Asia Briefs: China launches internet investment fund, Globe Telecom cuts annual capex 25% & more

China launches internet investment fund China launched a CNY100 billion ($14.5 billion) internet investment fund, ...

Asia 24 Jan 2017
talking tom

Talking Tom app maker acquired for $1B

Outfit7, maker of the ‘Talking Tom and Friends’ apps, was acquired by a consortium of investors ...

Apps 23 Jan 2017
tidal sprint

Sprint takes stake in Jay Z-backed music service Tidal

Sprint will acquire 33 per cent of music streaming service Tidal in a deal which will ...

23 Jan 2017
smartphones

Smartphone adoption in Asia tops 50%

Smartphone adoption across Asia continued to increase through 2016, with the penetration rate in the ...

Asia 23 Jan 2017
ss-china-temple

China mobile payment usage up 31% in 2016

Almost 68 per cent of China’s mobile phone users used their handsets to make payments ...

Money 23 Jan 2017
yahoo

SEC probes Yahoo hacks

Yahoo is being investigated by the US markets watchdog to conclude if it should have revealed ...

23 Jan 2017
lawsuit

Qualcomm hits back at $1B Apple lawsuit

Qualcomm described a lawsuit filed by Apple as “baseless” following a dispute between the two ...

Devices 23 Jan 2017
Costa-Rica-Flag-Picture

Millicom prepares Costa Rica entrance

Millicom is reportedly interested in the Republic of Costa Rica mobile market and plans to ...

23 Jan 2017
barra

Xiaomi global VP Barra steps down

Hugo Barra (pictured), Xiaomi’s global VP, resigned from the once fast-rising Chinese smartphone maker, which ...

Asia 23 Jan 2017
Galaxy Note 7

Samsung Note 7 report blames battery design flaws

South Korea-headquartered vendor Samsung concluded design and manufacturing faults of batteries in its Galaxy Note ...

Asia 23 Jan 2017

