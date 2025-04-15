Intel agreed to sell off a 51 per cent stake in its programmable chip business Altera to private equity heavyweight Silver Lake, a sale positioned by the former’s new chief as part of a strategy to sharpen its focus.

The deal, expected to close in H2 2025, values Altera at $8.75 billion. While Altera will operate as an independent company, Intel will retain a 49 per cent stake and remain a strategic partner.

Altera, which designs field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), was acquired by Intel in 2015 for nearly $17 billion.

While the stake sale marks a sharp decline in its valuation, Intel remains optimistic, explaining the move will give the business the operational freedom to focus on fast-growing AI-driven sectors including edge computing and robotics.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Along with the deal, Intel revealed Altera CEO Sandra Rivera would step down and Raghib Hussain, a former executive at semiconductor company Marvell, would take the helm on 5 May.

Discussing the prospects of Altera, Hussain noted “with clarity of focus as an independent company” it was “well-positioned to build on its momentum and deliver breakthrough FPGA-based solutions that are shaping the future of compute driven by AI”.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan added the deal “reflects our commitment to sharpening our focus, lowering our expense structure and strengthening our balance sheet”.

Altera generated $1.54 billion in revenue last year but posted an operating loss of $615 million.

The latest development follows reports by Bloomberg in February suggesting Silver Lake was in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in Altera.