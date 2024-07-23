A study commissioned by Vodafone Germany’s European research-focused division backed greater adoption of digital technologies to alleviate the impact of an anticipated shortage of skilled workers in the nation.

The operator’s European think tank Vodafone Institute for Society and Communication claimed modern digital technology could compensate for a shortage of skilled labour expected to amount to 1.5 million roles by 2035.

Wide-ranging benefits were cited for sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, transport and public administration.

The Institute noted there was a particularly high potential in the areas of Germany with a big concentration of industry, pointing to Wolfsburg, where it noted Volkswagen and its suppliers have “demand for many mechanical and automotive engineering jobs, many of which can be automated”.

Within manufacturing, the Institute highlighted applications including “automated data analysis from production plants in real time, collaborative robots and digital control processes with IoT and AI technologies” could ensure “faster and smoother processes”.

Across the country, the think-tank claimed digital technology could provide 9.9 million “doctor contacts” a year, with other anticipated benefits including smoother diagnosis and the potential use of robotic assistance for medical staff during operations.

Within the public transport segment, it pointed to technology-fuelled improvements including driverless shuttle buses, automated control and real-time travel planning.

Vodafone’s study was conducted by management consultancy Prognos.

Andreas Sachs, the report’s author and project manager at Prognos, said: “Digitalisation not only gives us the opportunity to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers, but it also offers the chance to develop new working models and innovative solutions to social challenges. Especially in structurally weak regions, digital technologies can create new perspectives and provide economic stimulus”.