Grocery giant Kroger expanded a partnership with retail industry platform player Ocado Group to install the latter’s latest warehouse automation technology across multiple sites in the US.

Under the deal, Kroger will use products from Ocado Smart Platform’s Re:Imagined line across several of its current facilities and future customer fulfilment centres.

Among the technologies set to be used are an On-grid Robotic Pick, a robotic arm Ocado notes is equipped with machine vision, deep reinforcement learning and advanced sensing.

Kroger will also use loading application Automated Frameload to shift assembled customer orders onto frames for dispatch.

Ocado claims use of the automated technologies will deliver “new levels of efficiency and labour productivity” to its customer, with the added benefit of cutting costs associated with fulfilment centres.

The deal is Ocado’s latest deployment of its warehousing technology following a similar agreement with retail player AEON in Japan.

Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said the company was “delivering a step-change in warehouse automation and new levels of efficiency to our partners as global supply chains are under significant pressure to manage higher volumes and greater complexity, as well as challenges in labour cost and availability”.