A Telia division made the company’s second announcement of a 5G network slicing test for the defence sector in the space of a week, revealing the infrastructure had been used for remote operation of an armoured vehicle at a distance of over 100km.

Telia Finland’s 5G network was used for remote operation of a Patria AMV XP 8×8 vehicle in Lapland from a command centre during military exercises.

The mobile infrastructure was apparently able to provide secure operation of the vehicle even when it was travelling at high speed.

Telia noted the trial fell within the framework of the partly state-funded eALLIANCE project, which is led by Finnish defence player Patria.

Describing the results of the trial as a “significant step forward,” Patria CTO Matti Saarikko said: “The development of unmanned vehicles for reconnaissance, support and combat missions is a significant area of development in the eALLIANCE program, and in the defence industry more broadly.”

Telia Finland 5G programme director Janne Koistinen added, following the “significant results” achieved with 5G network slicing in logistics and industrial segments, “we now see the rapidly growing defense industry as an important focus of innovation for dual-use cases of technology in the development of Europe’s defence capabilities.”

Results of the Lapland trial came hot on the heels of Telia Finland’s parent company and Nokia revealing they achieved the handover of a standalone 5G slice between three countries using live networks, in another pilot linked to the Finnish defence sector.