Telefonica Tech and logistics player Dexory partnered on a warehouse inventory management service integrating IoT technology with AI-equipped robots and a digital twin platform.

The system will use the former’s IoT technology to send data collected by the Dexory robots, which can scan up to 10,000 inventory locations per hour in 3D using cameras and Lidar sensors.

Information will be supplied to a digital twin platform with the ultimate aim of aiding customer warehouse operations.

In a statement, Telefonica Tech noted its partner’s hardware was able to capture real-time data on factors such as an item’s volume, dimensions and location.

The Spanish telecoms giant’s division added “with this alliance, we strengthen our digital service portfolio, providing logistics, distribution, and manufacturing companies with accurate data and real-time visibility to improve efficiency and safety in their operations”.

Dexory specialises in warehouse visibility platforms for the logistics industry, offering the robots themselves alongside data and insight platform DexoryView.

Among the benefits it promotes for its platform is the ability to eliminate wasted space in facilities, improve organisation and cutting unnecessary stock movement.

This, it asserts, can smooth workflows, improve throughput and enable faster handling.