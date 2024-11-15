Siemens promised to improve energy management in Malta by providing the software local utility Enemalta will use as part of a digital transformation to improve electricity grid management and maintenance.

The German-headquartered company is providing its Gridscale X software to help Enemalta reduce outages, prevent congestion on the grid and employ data to optimise operations.

Siemens stated Enemalta’s customer base exceeds 450,000 people and the company leads the Maltese energy services sector. The company is overhauling its infrastructure to match hikes in power demand and sought software which would complement physical upgrades undertaken as part of its operational and planning update.

Enemalta executive chair Ryan Fava (pictured, left) added an ongoing smart meter rollout would also benefit from its use of Siemens’ Gridscale X, with the fresh data analysis functions helping it to “enhance the network’s digital capabilities and lay the groundwork for future innovations including flexibility management”.

Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software (pictured, right), explained congestion in the power supply infrastructure had “become a real threat”. The company’s software will enable Enemalta to move “from reactive maintenance to predictive management”.