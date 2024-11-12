IoT specialist Seco inked a commercial deal with computing player Raspberry Pi to collaborate on hardware and software designed to support a wide range of industrial applications.

Among the aims is to bring a 10.1 inch human-machine interface product to market based on Raspberry Pi’s fifth-generation compute module, and integrating Seco’s Clea IoT software range with Raspberry Pi’s operating system to make the software available on the latter’s products.

Seco noted the integration of its software with Raspberry Pi’s systems would provide a “seamless solution for device management, data orchestration, and AI/ML applications” aimed at the industrial market.

The collaboration will also see the pair combine on exploring what Seco describes as opportunities in “cutting edge” areas of image recognition, edge AI and use of upcoming microcontrollers from Raspberry Pi to create new products.

Sectors cited as potential targets for developments from the partnership were energy management, smart building, healthcare, vending and industrial automation.

Seco CEO Massimo Mauri said the pact represented a “great opportunity” to use its partner’s “widely adopted hardware technology and combine the strengths of both companies in software development” adding he was “confident that our combined expertise will drive business growth and innovation in the industrial IoT space”.