Analyst company Global Data predicted collaborations between technology vendors and major players in the oil and gas industry on integration of AI, IoT, cloud and edge computing into robotics use cases would further increase growth in use of the machines.

In a report into the status of robotics use in the sector, the company highlighted oil and gas companies had already become significant adopters, using robots to increase the safety and efficiency of facilities.

Global Data Oil and gas analyst Ravindra Puranik noted “advancements in technology have equipped robots to effectively replace field personnel on oil rigs”, adding work between players in industry and tech companies had enabled “diversification of robotic use cases with the integration of AI, IoT, cloud and edge computing”.

“These developments are anticipated to drive future growth in robotics within the oil and gas sector, reducing risks to human workers who operate alongside heavy machinery in often remote and challenging environments,” he added.

The company cited moves by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell in deploying robots to work alongside human staff at offshore sites, with robotic automation being used in some facilities to manage remote operations.

“Their ability to perform repetitive and mundane tasks with minimal errors is saving time and internal resources for companies,” Puranik added. “Furthermore, it allows them to deploy field technicians on more critical issues.”

Integration of “terrestrial, aerial and underwater robots” was credited with playing a crucial role in “several high-stakes oil and gas projects throughout the value chain” by the analyst.