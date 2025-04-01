LIVE FROM HANNOVER MESSE 2025, GERMANY: Experts involved in the deployment of robots and drones for maintenance and warehousing applications cited private 5G’s ability to prioritise device power usage, up safety and provide better coverage than Wi-Fi in vast spaces.

In a session hosted by Ericsson highlighting how its network equipment is being used within industrial complexes, Slalom Consulting MD John Tomik (pictured, second from left) outlined a deployment of Boston Dynamics’ Spot for maintenance at a Hitachi Rail facility, while Cypher Robotics CEO Peter King (pictured, far left) lifted the lid on a warehouse drone deployment.

Tomik pointed out the huge train cars Spot inspected “aren’t exactly the safest environment for people to be working around”, adding once the data was collected, by using the 5G network Hitachi was able ensure “all the data would be able to be transmitted in enough time to actually take action”.

Describing the volume of data collected by the robot dog as “massive”, he added for this to be processed there was a desire to use “the network as much as possible so the onboard compute was reserved for the robot functions”.

“These machines are very intense when it comes to power requirements, so the ability to offload the compute to a different process allows the robot to be that much more on the floor”.

Counting on 5G

Cypher Robotics’ warehouse inventory system Captis uses drones attached to autonomous mobile robots to perform cycle counts, a stock checking job King asserts staff would rather not do.

The drones are able to perform the counts at night with employees just needing to check related reports. In addition to freeing-up the workforce, King noted safety as an additional benefit, alongside the provision of a more accurate count compared with doing it manually.

“No longer do warehouses need to put employees on a picker or forklift to get 40 feet in the air,” he added.

King highlighted private networks are something the company promotes to its customers, noting latency benefits and quality of coverage.

“It’s very rare that I go into a warehouse and find super-strong Wi-Fi communications with any sort of bandwidth.”