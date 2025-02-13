Canadian operator Telus inked a decade-long deal to install and run private 5G infrastructure at YYC Calgary International Airport, a network expected to streamline operations at the site and improve passenger experience.

The agreement is with Calgary Airport Authority, which operates the transport hub, and is being positioned by the telecoms company as a partnership which will set new standards in aviation innovation.

Private 5G networks are currently being used and trialled at a number of passenger and freight airports across the globe, though Telus noted this project would “set a new benchmark for airport technology in Canada”.

Its infrastructure is expected to provide ultra-fast, low-latency connectivity for “consistent, enterprise grade connectivity” throughout the site. The operator plans to deploy the network in phases with the initial stage starting in May.

Calgary Airport Authority CIO Megan Gupton noted “with accelerated digitalisation and the need for modernisation of our network, this infrastructure will enhance the travel experience for passengers now and allow us to scale up more effectively to meet future demand”.

“Fixed connections and Wi-Fi alone won’t be enough. The latest generation of private 5G networks are necessary to unlock greater productivity, resilience, and sustainability.”