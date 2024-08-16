Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) struck a deal to acquire cloud management software specialist Morpheus Data for an undisclosed sum, a move it positioned as aiding its customers in dealing with increased IT complexity.

The tech giant indicated the asset would boost its HPE Greenlake cloud proposition and extend its presence in the intelligent cloud operations market.

HPE claimed the buy solidifies it as “the first vendor with a full suite of capabilities across the hybrid cloud stack”.

Unifying hybrid capabilities into one platform was cited as “critical” as enterprises “grapple with IT estates that are more heterogenous and complex to manage”. It also cited customer benefits around cloud cost management.

Morpheus Data CEO Brian Wheeler noted the deal with HPE was the result of a long relationship between the pair, stating “together we will be able to help more customers transform their multi-cloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape”.

The deal is expected to close in early Q4.

HPE plans to incorporate Morpheus Data’s technology into HPE Greenlake cloud and private cloud portfolios, though it will also continue to be available as standalone software.